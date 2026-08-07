Daniel Marsic
batsman
|Full name:
|Daniel Marsic
|Nationality:
|Croatia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|41
|41
|Balls Faced
|74
|74
|Avg
|10.25
|10.25
|SR
|55.4
|55.4
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0