Daniel Marsic

Daniel Marsic

batsman

Full name:Daniel Marsic
Nationality:Croatia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Croatia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs4141
Balls Faced7474
Avg10.2510.25
SR55.455.4
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2222
Hundreds00

Another Players

Thakur, Jai

Thakur, Jai

Maheshwari, Aman

Maheshwari, Aman

Rana, Sushant

Rana, Sushant

Davidovic, Nikola

Davidovic, Nikola

Khan, Naseem

Khan, Naseem

Newton, Jared Richard

Newton, Jared Richard

Jukic, Mate

Jukic, Mate

Lambasa, David

Lambasa, David

Faletar, Antonio

Faletar, Antonio

Ahmad, Sohail

Ahmad, Sohail