Daniel Turkich

Daniel Turkich

bowler

Full name:Daniel Turkich
Nationality:Croatia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Croatia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs18.018.0
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs5959
Wickets77
Avg8.428.42
SR15.4215.42
Eco3.273.27
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs6565
Balls Faced8282
Avg1313
SR79.2679.26
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2929
Hundreds00

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