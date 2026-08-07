Daniel Turkich
bowler
|Full name:
|Daniel Turkich
|Nationality:
|Croatia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|18.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|59
|59
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|8.42
|8.42
|SR
|15.42
|15.42
|Eco
|3.27
|3.27
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|65
|65
|Balls Faced
|82
|82
|Avg
|13
|13
|SR
|79.26
|79.26
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|29
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0