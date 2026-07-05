Deepak Sharma

Deepak Sharma

batsman

Full name:Deepak Sharma
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):May 01,1984 (39)
Zodiac Sign:Aquarius
Hometown:Delhi, India
Batting Style:Right Hand Bat
Bowling Style:Right arm Offbreak

Teams

2023 Teams

Indore Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches91210
Innings012
Overs05.03.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs03734
Wickets010
Avg0370
SR0300
Eco07.411.33
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches91210
Innings171210
Not outs112
Runs311433206
Balls Faced832494174
Avg19.4339.3625.75
SR37.3787.65118.39
Fours304217
Fifties050
Sixies334
Highest468846
Hundreds000

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