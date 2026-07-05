Deepak Sharma
batsman
|Full name:
|Deepak Sharma
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|May 01,1984 (39)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Aquarius
|Hometown:
|Delhi, India
|Batting Style:
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right arm Offbreak
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|12
|10
|Innings
|0
|1
|2
|Overs
|0
|5.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|37
|34
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|37
|0
|SR
|0
|30
|0
|Eco
|0
|7.4
|11.33
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|12
|10
|Innings
|17
|12
|10
|Not outs
|1
|1
|2
|Runs
|311
|433
|206
|Balls Faced
|832
|494
|174
|Avg
|19.43
|39.36
|25.75
|SR
|37.37
|87.65
|118.39
|Fours
|30
|42
|17
|Fifties
|0
|5
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|4
|Highest
|46
|88
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0