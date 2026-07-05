Shanthakumaran Sreesanth
bowler
|Full name:
|Shanthakumaran Sreesanth
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|53
|10
|74
|92
|65
|Innings
|50
|52
|9
|133
|91
|64
|Overs
|903.1
|412.4
|34.0
|2197.1
|739.2
|216.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|162
|16
|2
|438
|44
|6
|Runs
|3271
|2508
|288
|7651
|4223
|1817
|Wickets
|87
|75
|7
|213
|124
|54
|Avg
|37.59
|33.44
|41.14
|35.92
|34.05
|33.64
|SR
|62.28
|33.01
|29.14
|61.89
|35.77
|24.07
|Eco
|3.62
|6.07
|8.47
|3.48
|5.71
|8.38
|BB
|8
|6
|2
|8
|6
|3
|4w
|4
|2
|0
|9
|5
|0
|5w
|3
|1
|0
|6
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|53
|10
|74
|92
|65
|Innings
|40
|21
|3
|100
|38
|20
|Not outs
|13
|10
|2
|30
|15
|12
|Runs
|281
|44
|20
|680
|131
|73
|Balls Faced
|539
|121
|14
|1598
|293
|95
|Avg
|10.4
|4
|20
|9.71
|5.69
|9.12
|SR
|52.13
|36.36
|142.85
|42.55
|44.7
|76.84
|Fours
|38
|2
|4
|84
|11
|13
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|Highest
|35
|10
|19
|35
|33
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0