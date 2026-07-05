Shanthakumaran Sreesanth

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth

bowler

Full name:Shanthakumaran Sreesanth
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai Spartans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches275310749265
Innings505291339164
Overs903.1412.434.02197.1739.2216.4
Balls------
Maidens162162438446
Runs32712508288765142231817
Wickets8775721312454
Avg37.5933.4441.1435.9234.0533.64
SR62.2833.0129.1461.8935.7724.07
Eco3.626.078.473.485.718.38
BB862863
4w420950
5w310620
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches275310749265
Innings402131003820
Not outs13102301512
Runs281442068013173
Balls Faced53912114159829395
Avg10.44209.715.699.12
SR52.1336.36142.8542.5544.776.84
Fours3824841113
Fifties000000
Sixies4001010
Highest351019353319
Hundreds000000

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