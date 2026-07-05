Ishwar Chand Pandey

Ishwar Chand Pandey

bowler

Full name:Ishwar Chand Pandey
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):15 August 1989 (33)
Zodiac Sign:Leo
Height:188 cm
Hometown:Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, India
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2024 Teams

Gujarat Giants

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches755872
Innings1295769
Overs2349.0475.1245.2
Balls---
Maidens600445
Runs681923381727
Wickets2636368
Avg25.9237.1125.39
SR53.5845.2521.64
Eco2.94.927.03
BB1144
4w1141
5w1300
10w300

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches755872
Innings933423
Not outs2367
Runs945127109
Balls Faced111120788
Avg13.54.536.81
SR85.0561.35123.86
Fours7849
Fifties100
Sixies6665
Highest632019
Hundreds000

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