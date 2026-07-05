Ishwar Chand Pandey
bowler
|Full name:
|Ishwar Chand Pandey
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|Date of Birth (Age):
|15 August 1989 (33)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Leo
|Height:
|188 cm
|Hometown:
|Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, India
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|75
|58
|72
|Innings
|129
|57
|69
|Overs
|2349.0
|475.1
|245.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|600
|44
|5
|Runs
|6819
|2338
|1727
|Wickets
|263
|63
|68
|Avg
|25.92
|37.11
|25.39
|SR
|53.58
|45.25
|21.64
|Eco
|2.9
|4.92
|7.03
|BB
|11
|4
|4
|4w
|11
|4
|1
|5w
|13
|0
|0
|10w
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|75
|58
|72
|Innings
|93
|34
|23
|Not outs
|23
|6
|7
|Runs
|945
|127
|109
|Balls Faced
|1111
|207
|88
|Avg
|13.5
|4.53
|6.81
|SR
|85.05
|61.35
|123.86
|Fours
|78
|4
|9
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|66
|6
|5
|Highest
|63
|20
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0