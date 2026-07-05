Delorn Edison Johnson
bowler
|Full name:
|Delorn Edison Johnson
|Nationality:
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|51
|44
|21
|Innings
|93
|44
|21
|Overs
|1118.4
|293.5
|71.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|253
|25
|3
|Runs
|3347
|1482
|552
|Wickets
|135
|52
|32
|Avg
|24.79
|28.5
|17.25
|SR
|49.71
|33.9
|13.46
|Eco
|2.99
|5.04
|7.68
|BB
|8
|6
|5
|4w
|5
|1
|0
|5w
|3
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|51
|44
|21
|Innings
|77
|32
|6
|Not outs
|17
|11
|3
|Runs
|653
|253
|12
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|17
|Avg
|10.88
|12.04
|4
|SR
|0
|0
|70.58
|Fours
|0
|0
|1
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|56
|28
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0