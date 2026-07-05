Delorn Edison Johnson

Delorn Edison Johnson

bowler

Full name:Delorn Edison Johnson
Nationality:Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Salt Pond Breakers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches514421
Innings934421
Overs1118.4293.571.5
Balls---
Maidens253253
Runs33471482552
Wickets1355232
Avg24.7928.517.25
SR49.7133.913.46
Eco2.995.047.68
BB865
4w510
5w311
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches514421
Innings77326
Not outs17113
Runs65325312
Balls Faced0017
Avg10.8812.044
SR0070.58
Fours001
Fifties200
Sixies000
Highest56285
Hundreds000

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