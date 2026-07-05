Dominique Rikhi

Dominique Rikhi

all rounder

Full name:Dominique Rikhi
Nationality:USA

Teams

2023 Teams

New Jersey Stallions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs33
Balls Faced1414
Avg1.51.5
SR21.4221.42
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00

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