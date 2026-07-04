Jonathan Lyndon Carter

Jonathan Lyndon Carter

all rounder

Full name:Jonathan Lyndon Carter
Nationality:Barbados
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Barbados Pride

La Soufriere Hikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches339313993
Innings12855116
Overs22.4550.3232.129.3
Balls----
Maidens012640
Runs16016151139274
Wickets461386
Avg4026.4729.9745.66
SR3454.1436.6529.5
Eco7.052.934.99.28
BB2652
4w0210
5w0120
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches339313993
Innings2815013080
Not outs381610
Runs581439536521528
Balls Faced822001433
Avg23.2430.9532.0321.82
SR70.6800106.62
Fours4800105
Fifties326237
Sixies100065
Highest54149133111
Hundreds0531

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Thomas, Andrew

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Gonsalves, Ian J

Gonsalves, Ian J

Harding, Keon

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Dalzell, Kenson

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Lewis, Othneil

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Browne, Atticus

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