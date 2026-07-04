Jonathan Lyndon Carter
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jonathan Lyndon Carter
|Nationality:
|Barbados
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|93
|139
|93
|Innings
|12
|85
|51
|16
|Overs
|22.4
|550.3
|232.1
|29.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|126
|4
|0
|Runs
|160
|1615
|1139
|274
|Wickets
|4
|61
|38
|6
|Avg
|40
|26.47
|29.97
|45.66
|SR
|34
|54.14
|36.65
|29.5
|Eco
|7.05
|2.93
|4.9
|9.28
|BB
|2
|6
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|93
|139
|93
|Innings
|28
|150
|130
|80
|Not outs
|3
|8
|16
|10
|Runs
|581
|4395
|3652
|1528
|Balls Faced
|822
|0
|0
|1433
|Avg
|23.24
|30.95
|32.03
|21.82
|SR
|70.68
|0
|0
|106.62
|Fours
|48
|0
|0
|105
|Fifties
|3
|26
|23
|7
|Sixies
|10
|0
|0
|65
|Highest
|54
|149
|133
|111
|Hundreds
|0
|5
|3
|1