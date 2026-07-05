Duvvarapu Siva Kumar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Duvvarapu Siva Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|42
|40
|16
|Innings
|1
|68
|40
|15
|Overs
|2.0
|1176.0
|319.4
|50.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|453
|36
|3
|Runs
|11
|2420
|1334
|342
|Wickets
|0
|133
|45
|15
|Avg
|0
|18.19
|29.64
|22.8
|SR
|0
|53.05
|42.62
|20.13
|Eco
|5.5
|2.05
|4.17
|6.79
|BB
|0
|12
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|6
|2
|1
|5w
|0
|6
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|42
|40
|16
|Innings
|1
|58
|32
|9
|Not outs
|0
|10
|6
|2
|Runs
|7
|1061
|522
|82
|Balls Faced
|13
|2164
|570
|79
|Avg
|7
|22.1
|20.07
|11.71
|SR
|53.84
|49.02
|91.57
|103.79
|Fours
|1
|121
|36
|7
|Fifties
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Sixies
|0
|18
|19
|4
|Highest
|7
|106
|67
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0