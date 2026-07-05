Duvvarapu Siva Kumar

Duvvarapu Siva Kumar

all rounder

Full name:Duvvarapu Siva Kumar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Seattle Thunderbolts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1424016
Innings1684015
Overs2.01176.0319.450.2
Balls----
Maidens0453363
Runs1124201334342
Wickets01334515
Avg018.1929.6422.8
SR053.0542.6220.13
Eco5.52.054.176.79
BB01254
4w0621
5w0610
10w0200

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1424016
Innings158329
Not outs01062
Runs7106152282
Balls Faced13216457079
Avg722.120.0711.71
SR53.8449.0291.57103.79
Fours1121367
Fifties0430
Sixies018194
Highest71066722
Hundreds0100

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