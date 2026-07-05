Dylan Alexander Blignaut
batsman
|Full name:
|Dylan Alexander Blignaut
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|29
|29
|Innings
|21
|21
|Overs
|45.4
|45.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|341
|341
|Wickets
|18
|18
|Avg
|18.94
|18.94
|SR
|15.22
|15.22
|Eco
|7.46
|7.46
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|29
|29
|Innings
|25
|25
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|362
|362
|Balls Faced
|393
|393
|Avg
|18.1
|18.1
|SR
|92.11
|92.11
|Fours
|18
|18
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|15
|15
|Highest
|47
|47
|Hundreds
|0
|0