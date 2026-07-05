Dylan Alexander Blignaut

Dylan Alexander Blignaut

batsman

Full name:Dylan Alexander Blignaut
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2023 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2929
Innings2121
Overs45.445.4
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs341341
Wickets1818
Avg18.9418.94
SR15.2215.22
Eco7.467.46
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2929
Innings2525
Not outs55
Runs362362
Balls Faced393393
Avg18.118.1
SR92.1192.11
Fours1818
Fifties00
Sixies1515
Highest4747
Hundreds00

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