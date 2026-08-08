Walter Behr

Walter Behr

all rounder

Full name:Walter Behr

Teams

2023 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Overs22.022.0
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs124124
Wickets1111
Avg11.2711.27
SR1212
Eco5.635.63
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs4141
Balls Faced3838
Avg10.2510.25
SR107.89107.89
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2222
Hundreds00

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