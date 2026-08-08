Walter Behr
all rounder
|Full name:
|Walter Behr
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|22.0
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|124
|124
|Wickets
|11
|11
|Avg
|11.27
|11.27
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|5.63
|5.63
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|41
|41
|Balls Faced
|38
|38
|Avg
|10.25
|10.25
|SR
|107.89
|107.89
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0