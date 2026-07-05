Sachin Mandy Gangareddy

Sachin Mandy Gangareddy

wicket keeper

Full name:Sachin Mandy Gangareddy
Nationality:Germany
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1010
Not outs00
Runs127127
Balls Faced124124
Avg12.712.7
SR102.41102.41
Fours1212
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest3434
Hundreds00

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