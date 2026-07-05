Venkatraman Ganesan

Venkatraman Ganesan

all rounder

Full name:Venkatraman Ganesan
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2024 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4343
Innings3333
Overs88.088.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs512512
Wickets2121
Avg24.3824.38
SR25.1425.14
Eco5.815.81
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4343
Innings3737
Not outs88
Runs553553
Balls Faced525525
Avg19.0619.06
SR105.33105.33
Fours5656
Fifties22
Sixies11
Highest6161
Hundreds00

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