Venkatraman Ganesan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Venkatraman Ganesan
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|43
|43
|Innings
|33
|33
|Overs
|88.0
|88.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|512
|512
|Wickets
|21
|21
|Avg
|24.38
|24.38
|SR
|25.14
|25.14
|Eco
|5.81
|5.81
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|43
|43
|Innings
|37
|37
|Not outs
|8
|8
|Runs
|553
|553
|Balls Faced
|525
|525
|Avg
|19.06
|19.06
|SR
|105.33
|105.33
|Fours
|56
|56
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|61
|61
|Hundreds
|0
|0