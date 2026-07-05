Elmore Howard Hutchinson

Elmore Howard Hutchinson

bowler

Full name:Elmore Howard Hutchinson
Nationality:USA
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Socal Lashings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1143117
Innings1033016
Overs52.08.0187.042.0
Balls----
Maidens31241
Runs22631762306
Wickets423012
Avg56.515.525.425.5
SR782437.421
Eco4.343.874.077.28
BB1253
4w0000
5w0010
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1143117
Innings812812
Not outs2032
Runs14216404114
Balls Faced1438437112
Avg23.661616.1611.4
SR99.320092.44101.78
Fours83169
Fifties0000
Sixies90274
Highest49164929
Hundreds0000

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