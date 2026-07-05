Elmore Howard Hutchinson
bowler
|Full name:
|Elmore Howard Hutchinson
|Nationality:
|USA
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|4
|31
|17
|Innings
|10
|3
|30
|16
|Overs
|52.0
|8.0
|187.0
|42.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|1
|24
|1
|Runs
|226
|31
|762
|306
|Wickets
|4
|2
|30
|12
|Avg
|56.5
|15.5
|25.4
|25.5
|SR
|78
|24
|37.4
|21
|Eco
|4.34
|3.87
|4.07
|7.28
|BB
|1
|2
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|4
|31
|17
|Innings
|8
|1
|28
|12
|Not outs
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Runs
|142
|16
|404
|114
|Balls Faced
|143
|8
|437
|112
|Avg
|23.66
|16
|16.16
|11.4
|SR
|99.3
|200
|92.44
|101.78
|Fours
|8
|3
|16
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|0
|27
|4
|Highest
|49
|16
|49
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0