Eric Phiri

Eric Phiri

batsman

Full name:Eric Phiri
Nationality:Eswatini

Teams

2026 Teams

Eswatini

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings99
Not outs00
Runs3939
Balls Faced5555
Avg4.334.33
SR70.970.9
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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