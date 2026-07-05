Fiaz Ahmed

Fiaz Ahmed

batsman

Full name:Fiaz Ahmed
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Not outs33
Runs185185
Balls Faced153153
Avg20.5520.55
SR120.91120.91
Fours88
Fifties11
Sixies1313
Highest6262
Hundreds00

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