Fiaz Ahmed
batsman
|Full name:
|Fiaz Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|185
|185
|Balls Faced
|153
|153
|Avg
|20.55
|20.55
|SR
|120.91
|120.91
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|13
|13
|Highest
|62
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0