Waseeq Ahmed
bowler
|Full name:
|Waseeq Ahmed
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|16
|16
|Overs
|49.2
|49.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|332
|332
|Wickets
|15
|15
|Avg
|22.13
|22.13
|SR
|19.73
|19.73
|Eco
|6.72
|6.72
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|3
|3
|Balls Faced
|4
|4
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|75
|75
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0