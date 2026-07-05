Waseeq Ahmed

Waseeq Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Waseeq Ahmed

Teams

2023 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1616
Overs49.249.2
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs332332
Wickets1515
Avg22.1322.13
SR19.7319.73
Eco6.726.72
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings33
Not outs33
Runs33
Balls Faced44
Avg00
SR7575
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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