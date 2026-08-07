Imran Ali
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Imran Ali
|Nationality:
|Bahrain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|301
|301
|Balls Faced
|331
|331
|Avg
|21.5
|21.5
|SR
|90.93
|90.93
|Fours
|20
|20
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|11
|11
|Highest
|58
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|0