Imran Ali

Imran Ali

wicket keeper

Full name:Imran Ali
Nationality:Bahrain

Teams

2024 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1515
Not outs11
Runs301301
Balls Faced331331
Avg21.521.5
SR90.9390.93
Fours2020
Fifties22
Sixies1111
Highest5858
Hundreds00

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