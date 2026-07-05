Frances Louise Mackay
all rounder
|Full name:
|Frances Louise Mackay
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|30
|30
|41
|Innings
|23
|28
|37
|Overs
|165.4
|87.4
|136.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|1
|1
|Runs
|720
|576
|769
|Wickets
|26
|25
|45
|Avg
|27.69
|23.04
|17.08
|SR
|38.23
|21.04
|18.24
|Eco
|4.34
|6.57
|5.61
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|30
|30
|41
|Innings
|24
|22
|40
|Not outs
|5
|5
|10
|Runs
|313
|332
|1115
|Balls Faced
|537
|353
|1206
|Avg
|16.47
|19.52
|37.16
|SR
|58.28
|94.05
|92.45
|Fours
|40
|35
|142
|Fifties
|0
|1
|5
|Sixies
|0
|2
|1
|Highest
|39
|51
|97
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0