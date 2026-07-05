Frances Louise Mackay

Frances Louise Mackay

all rounder

Full name:Frances Louise Mackay
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Magicians Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches303041
Innings232837
Overs165.487.4136.5
Balls---
Maidens1011
Runs720576769
Wickets262545
Avg27.6923.0417.08
SR38.2321.0418.24
Eco4.346.575.61
BB434
4w102
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches303041
Innings242240
Not outs5510
Runs3133321115
Balls Faced5373531206
Avg16.4719.5237.16
SR58.2894.0592.45
Fours4035142
Fifties015
Sixies021
Highest395197
Hundreds000

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