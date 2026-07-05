Jacinta Lynn Savage
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jacinta Lynn Savage
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|38
|Overs
|107.1
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|789
|Wickets
|30
|Avg
|26.3
|SR
|21.43
|Eco
|7.36
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|28
|Not outs
|2
|Runs
|332
|Balls Faced
|371
|Avg
|12.76
|SR
|89.48
|Fours
|36
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|42
|Hundreds
|0