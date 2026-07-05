Jacinta Lynn Savage

Jacinta Lynn Savage

all rounder

Full name:Jacinta Lynn Savage
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Canterbury Magicians Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches42
Innings38
Overs107.1
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs789
Wickets30
Avg26.3
SR21.43
Eco7.36
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches42
Innings28
Not outs2
Runs332
Balls Faced371
Avg12.76
SR89.48
Fours36
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest42
Hundreds0

Another Players

Ebrahim, Kate Ellen

Ebrahim, Kate Ellen

Anderson, Kate

Anderson, Kate

Asmussen, Sarah

Asmussen, Sarah

Mace-Cochrane, Allie

Mace-Cochrane, Allie

Kench, Emma

Kench, Emma

Cox, Natalie

Cox, Natalie

Sullivan, Gabby

Sullivan, Gabby

Banks, Melissa

Banks, Melissa

Dean, Jodie

Dean, Jodie

Hotton, Abigail

Hotton, Abigail