Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi
bowler
|Full name:
|Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|41
|41
|Innings
|41
|41
|Overs
|153.0
|153.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|10
|Runs
|898
|898
|Wickets
|49
|49
|Avg
|18.32
|18.32
|SR
|18.73
|18.73
|Eco
|5.86
|5.86
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|2
|2
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|41
|41
|Innings
|13
|13
|Not outs
|12
|12
|Runs
|48
|48
|Balls Faced
|41
|41
|Avg
|48
|48
|SR
|117.07
|117.07
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|15
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0