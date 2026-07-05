Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi

Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi

bowler

Full name:Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2026 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4141
Innings4141
Overs153.0153.0
Balls--
Maidens1010
Runs898898
Wickets4949
Avg18.3218.32
SR18.7318.73
Eco5.865.86
BB55
4w22
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4141
Innings1313
Not outs1212
Runs4848
Balls Faced4141
Avg4848
SR117.07117.07
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1515
Hundreds00

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