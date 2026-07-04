Hadisullah Tarakhel

Hadisullah Tarakhel

batsman

Full name:Hadisullah Tarakhel
Nationality:Belgium

Teams

2025 Teams

Beveren Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs154154
Balls Faced8484
Avg38.538.5
SR183.33183.33
Fours1616
Fifties11
Sixies1111
Highest7878
Hundreds00

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