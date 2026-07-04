Hadisullah Tarakhel
batsman
|Full name:
|Hadisullah Tarakhel
|Nationality:
|Belgium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|154
|154
|Balls Faced
|84
|84
|Avg
|38.5
|38.5
|SR
|183.33
|183.33
|Fours
|16
|16
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|11
|11
|Highest
|78
|78
|Hundreds
|0
|0