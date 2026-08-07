Haris Rashid

Haris Rashid

all rounder

Full name:Haris Rashid
Nationality:Eswatini

Teams

2026 Teams

Eswatini

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings1313
Overs43.543.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs350350
Wickets1010
Avg3535
SR26.326.3
Eco7.987.98
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings1515
Not outs22
Runs178178
Balls Faced202202
Avg13.6913.69
SR88.1188.11
Fours1818
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest3838
Hundreds00

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