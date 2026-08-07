Haris Rashid
all rounder
|Full name:
|Haris Rashid
|Nationality:
|Eswatini
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|43.5
|43.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|350
|350
|Wickets
|10
|10
|Avg
|35
|35
|SR
|26.3
|26.3
|Eco
|7.98
|7.98
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|178
|178
|Balls Faced
|202
|202
|Avg
|13.69
|13.69
|SR
|88.11
|88.11
|Fours
|18
|18
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|38
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0