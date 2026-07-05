Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali

bowler

Full name:Hasan Ali
Nationality:Italy
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Italy

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches656
Innings656
Overs20.033.020.0
Balls---
Maidens151
Runs8312683
Wickets858
Avg10.3725.210.37
SR1539.615
Eco4.153.814.15
BB333
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches656
Innings151
Not outs111
Runs102510
Balls Faced7237
Avg06.250
SR142.85108.69142.85
Fours020
Fifties000
Sixies121
Highest102310
Hundreds000

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