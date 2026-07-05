Hasan Ali
bowler
|Full name:
|Hasan Ali
|Nationality:
|Italy
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|5
|6
|Innings
|6
|5
|6
|Overs
|20.0
|33.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|5
|1
|Runs
|83
|126
|83
|Wickets
|8
|5
|8
|Avg
|10.37
|25.2
|10.37
|SR
|15
|39.6
|15
|Eco
|4.15
|3.81
|4.15
|BB
|3
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|5
|6
|Innings
|1
|5
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|10
|25
|10
|Balls Faced
|7
|23
|7
|Avg
|0
|6.25
|0
|SR
|142.85
|108.69
|142.85
|Fours
|0
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|1
|Highest
|10
|23
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0