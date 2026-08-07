Hayatullah

Hayatullah

batsman

Full name:Hayatullah
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Fata Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches29611
Innings2711
Overs213.11.02.0
Balls---
Maidens4200
Runs667913
Wickets1901
Avg35.149.3313
SR67.315412
Eco3.1296.5
BB431
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches29611
Innings4868
Not outs310
Runs199117198
Balls Faced249320469
Avg44.2434.212.25
SR79.8683.82142.02
Fours249197
Fifties900
Sixies4317
Highest13012141
Hundreds610

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