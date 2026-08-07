Hayatullah
batsman
|Full name:
|Hayatullah
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|6
|11
|Innings
|27
|1
|1
|Overs
|213.1
|1.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|42
|0
|0
|Runs
|667
|9
|13
|Wickets
|19
|0
|1
|Avg
|35.1
|49.33
|13
|SR
|67.31
|54
|12
|Eco
|3.12
|9
|6.5
|BB
|4
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|6
|11
|Innings
|48
|6
|8
|Not outs
|3
|1
|0
|Runs
|1991
|171
|98
|Balls Faced
|2493
|204
|69
|Avg
|44.24
|34.2
|12.25
|SR
|79.86
|83.82
|142.02
|Fours
|249
|19
|7
|Fifties
|9
|0
|0
|Sixies
|43
|1
|7
|Highest
|130
|121
|41
|Hundreds
|6
|1
|0