Mohammad Imran

Mohammad Imran

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Imran
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Peshawar Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11411
Innings21311
Overs34.0104.034.0
Balls---
Maidens420
Runs126681280
Wickets3197
Avg4235.8440
SR6832.8429.14
Eco3.76.548.23
BB342
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11411
Innings285
Not outs001
Runs16052
Balls Faced269757
Avg8013
SR61.53091.22
Fours354
Fifties000
Sixies011
Highest81918
Hundreds000

Another Players

Tariq, Usman

Tariq, Usman

Khan, Imran

Khan, Imran

Mohsin, Mohammad

Mohsin, Mohammad

Khan, Azam

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Amin, Adil

Amin, Adil

Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Khan, Sajid

Khan, Sajid

Afridi, Abbas

Afridi, Abbas

Tariq, Abuzar

Tariq, Abuzar

Ahmed, Raees

Ahmed, Raees