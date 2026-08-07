Mohammad Imran
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Imran
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|14
|11
|Innings
|2
|13
|11
|Overs
|34.0
|104.0
|34.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|2
|0
|Runs
|126
|681
|280
|Wickets
|3
|19
|7
|Avg
|42
|35.84
|40
|SR
|68
|32.84
|29.14
|Eco
|3.7
|6.54
|8.23
|BB
|3
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|14
|11
|Innings
|2
|8
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|16
|0
|52
|Balls Faced
|26
|97
|57
|Avg
|8
|0
|13
|SR
|61.53
|0
|91.22
|Fours
|3
|5
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|1
|Highest
|8
|19
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0