Saud Shakil

International career

Saud Shakeel was born on 5 September 1995 and plays international cricket for Pakistan. He is the current vice-captain of the national Test team.

He led the Pakistan Under-19 team during the 2014 World Cup. His ODI debut came in July 2021, and he entered Test cricket in December 2022 against England.

In July 2023, he became the first Pakistani to score a Test double century in Sri Lanka, showing his skill in difficult conditions. He also reached a century against Bangladesh, which matched the record for the most hundreds scored by a Pakistani player in a short period.

These performances have shown his growing role in the Test squad. His ability to score under pressure has helped Pakistan during key matches in the World Test Championship. This has also shown that Pakistan still has players who can compete at the highest level.

Saud Shakeel continues to improve, and if his form stays strong, he may be seen as one of the best in Pakistan’s Test history. For now, his focus remains on helping the team win and keeping their hopes alive in the World Cup.

2021

January: Named in Pakistan’s Test squad for the series against South Africa.

March: Named in both Test and limited-overs squads for tours to South Africa and Zimbabwe. Missed the ODI matches against South Africa due to injury.

June: Included in both Test and ODI squads for tours to West Indies and England.

July 8: Made ODI debut vs England at Cardiff.

October: Appointed captain of Pakistan Shaheens for the Sri Lanka tour.

November: Selected in Pakistan’s Test squad for the series against Bangladesh.

2022

February: Named in the Test squad for the series against Australia.

June: Included in the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series.

December 1–5: Made Test debut vs England at Rawalpindi.

2023

January 4: Scored his first Test century against New Zealand in the second Test.

September: Included in Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

October 6: Made World Cup debut vs Netherlands. Scored 68 runs from 52 balls and was named Player of the Match.

October: Scored 31 runs against Sri Lanka and a fifty vs South Africa (October 27) in a narrow defeat.

2024

August: Scored 141 runs vs Bangladesh during the first Test. Shared a 240-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan.

October (Second Test vs England): Scored 134 runs from 223 balls, giving Pakistan a 77-run lead.

October 25: Scored 181 runs in the third Test vs England, his first century against them and fourth overall.

2025

January 25–27: Played latest Test match vs West Indies at Multan. Scored 32 runs off 62 balls.

February 23: Played recent ODI vs India at Dubai, scoring 62 runs off 76 balls.

Career Summary

Test Matches: 19 matches, 1,658 runs, average 50.00, 165 fours, 2 sixes.

ODI Matches: 19 matches, 408 runs, average 27.00, 45 fours, 1 six.

ICC Test Batting Rank: 9th with 739 points.

Leagues Participation

In 2023, he played for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

Pakistan Super League

Saud Shakeel joined the Pakistan Super League in 2023 as part of the Quetta Gladiators. In his debut season, he scored 323 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 141.66 and became the seventh-highest scorer of the tournament. He continued with Quetta Gladiators in 2024 and stood out during a match on March 10, where he scored 88 runs off 65 balls and was named player of the match. As of January 2025, he has been named captain of the team and will also play as an opening batter.

Year Team Notes 2023 Quetta Gladiators Debut season, 323 runs, 2 fifties, 7th highest scorer in tournament 2024 Quetta Gladiators Player of the match vs Lahore Qalandars on March 10 (88 off 65 balls) 2025 Quetta Gladiators Appointed captain and opening batter

Domestic career

Saud Shakeel started his domestic cricket journey in 2015. He made his first-class debut in October 2015 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Before this, he had already played List A cricket in January 2015. His early development came under the guidance of Azam Khan, who helped him join the Pakistan Cricket Club, where he trained with players like Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq.

He became one of the most consistent performers in Pakistan's domestic competitions. In the 2017–18 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the top run-scorer for Pakistan Television with 488 runs. He repeated this form in 2018–19, again leading with 414 runs. He also represented different domestic teams including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Areas, and Sindh across several seasons.

In the 2022/23 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he scored 754 runs in 8 matches, including 4 centuries, finishing as the fifth highest run-scorer of the tournament. During the 2023/24 season, he played for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited in the President’s Trophy Grade-I and scored 308 runs in just two matches.

He has also been a regular part of domestic T20 and List A matches and was named as captain for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. His consistent domestic form led to national recognition and later success in international cricket.

Records and achievements

вSaud Shakeel has reached many important milestones in his cricket career. His achievements include awards for good performance, national rankings, and records in Test cricket.

October 6, 2023: Won the Man of the Match award in the World Cup game against the Netherlands by scoring 68 runs from 52 balls

September 2023: Joined Pakistan’s team for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India

February 12 and 14, 2025: Played in the ODI Tri-Series in Pakistan. Scored 15 runs off 16 balls against South Africa and 8 runs off 14 balls against New Zealand

February 23, 2025: Took part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and scored 62 runs off 76 balls against India

August 2024: Became the fastest Pakistani player to reach 1,000 runs in Test matches, achieving this in his 20th innings during the 11th Test

August 2024: Had a Test batting average of 65.17, the second highest for Pakistani players with at least 10 Tests played

Early 2025: Ranked 9th in the ICC Test batting rankings with 739 points

Personal life

Saud Shakeel is a cricket player from Pakistan. He was born in September 1995 in Karachi and grew up in the Sagheer Centre of the Federal B. Area. He is single and follows Islam. His family supported his cricket goals. His father taught him to love cricket, and his brothers played sports too.

Finance

In 2025, Saud Shakeel’s wealth is around 1 to 2 million dollars. His money comes from a salary from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), match fees, deals with brands like Pepsi and Puma, and payments for playing in leagues like the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Family

Saud Shakeel is not married and has no children. His family helped him to become a cricket player.

Scandals

In 2025, during a local match, Saud Shakeel fell asleep while waiting to bat. Because of this, the umpires declared him timed out. This was a rare event in First-Class cricket history.

Fans

Saud Shakeel has about 125,000 followers on Instagram.