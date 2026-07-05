Isaiah Rajah
batsman
|Full name:
|Isaiah Rajah
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and Tobago
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|15
|3
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|1.4
|2.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|8
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.6
|3.2
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|15
|3
|Innings
|27
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|621
|73
|Balls Faced
|1456
|136
|Avg
|23.88
|36.5
|SR
|42.65
|53.67
|Fours
|82
|7
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|Highest
|69
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0