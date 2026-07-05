Isaiah Rajah

Isaiah Rajah

batsman

Full name:Isaiah Rajah
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago

Teams

2023 Teams

Ft Lauderdale Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches153
Innings21
Overs1.42.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs68
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco3.63.2
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches153
Innings272
Not outs10
Runs62173
Balls Faced1456136
Avg23.8836.5
SR42.6553.67
Fours827
Fifties30
Sixies30
Highest6939
Hundreds00

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