Hyron Courtney Rohan Shallow

Hyron Courtney Rohan Shallow

batsman

Full name:Hyron Courtney Rohan Shallow
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1372
Innings100
Overs2.000
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1372
Innings2462
Not outs100
Runs3827019
Balls Faced0033
Avg16.611.669.5
SR0057.57
Fours002
Fifties200
Sixies000
Highest633611
Hundreds000

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