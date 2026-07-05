Hyron Courtney Rohan Shallow
batsman
|Full name:
|Hyron Courtney Rohan Shallow
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|7
|2
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|7
|2
|Innings
|24
|6
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|382
|70
|19
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|33
|Avg
|16.6
|11.66
|9.5
|SR
|0
|0
|57.57
|Fours
|0
|0
|2
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|63
|36
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0