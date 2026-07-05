Imandi Karthik Raman

Imandi Karthik Raman

bowler

Full name:Imandi Karthik Raman
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Vizag Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5118
Innings8116
Overs114.080.117.0
Balls---
Maidens1840
Runs366412181
Wickets11169
Avg33.2725.7520.11
SR62.1830.0611.33
Eco3.215.1310.64
BB343
4w020
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5118
Innings744
Not outs012
Runs551416
Balls Faced1363726
Avg7.854.668
SR40.4437.8361.53
Fours701
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest41914
Hundreds000

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