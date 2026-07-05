Imandi Karthik Raman
bowler
|Full name:
|Imandi Karthik Raman
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|11
|8
|Innings
|8
|11
|6
|Overs
|114.0
|80.1
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|18
|4
|0
|Runs
|366
|412
|181
|Wickets
|11
|16
|9
|Avg
|33.27
|25.75
|20.11
|SR
|62.18
|30.06
|11.33
|Eco
|3.21
|5.13
|10.64
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|11
|8
|Innings
|7
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|1
|2
|Runs
|55
|14
|16
|Balls Faced
|136
|37
|26
|Avg
|7.85
|4.66
|8
|SR
|40.44
|37.83
|61.53
|Fours
|7
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|41
|9
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0