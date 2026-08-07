Irfanullah Shah
bowler
|Full name:
|Irfanullah Shah
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|19
|4
|Innings
|51
|18
|4
|Overs
|747.1
|112.2
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|135
|6
|0
|Runs
|2310
|624
|72
|Wickets
|107
|13
|1
|Avg
|21.58
|48
|72
|SR
|41.89
|51.84
|54
|Eco
|3.09
|5.55
|8
|BB
|13
|4
|1
|4w
|7
|1
|0
|5w
|6
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|19
|4
|Innings
|40
|11
|0
|Not outs
|15
|7
|0
|Runs
|162
|11
|0
|Balls Faced
|311
|34
|1
|Avg
|6.48
|2.75
|0
|SR
|52.09
|32.35
|0
|Fours
|25
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|20
|8
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0