Irfanullah Shah

Irfanullah Shah

bowler

Full name:Irfanullah Shah
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Fata Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches29194
Innings51184
Overs747.1112.29.0
Balls---
Maidens13560
Runs231062472
Wickets107131
Avg21.584872
SR41.8951.8454
Eco3.095.558
BB1341
4w710
5w600
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches29194
Innings40110
Not outs1570
Runs162110
Balls Faced311341
Avg6.482.750
SR52.0932.350
Fours2510
Fifties000
Sixies300
Highest2080
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Aziz, Shahid

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Khan, Azaz

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Imran, Mohammad

Imran, Mohammad

Khan, Mohammad Waseem

Khan, Mohammad Waseem

Wasim Jr, Mohammad

Wasim Jr, Mohammad

Afridi, Shaheen

Afridi, Shaheen

Shakil, Saud

Shakil, Saud