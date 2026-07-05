Ishan Aravinda De Silva

Ishan Aravinda De Silva

wicket keeper

Full name:Ishan Aravinda De Silva
Nationality:Bulgaria

Teams

2023 Teams

Indo-Bulgarian

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3434
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3434
Innings3434
Not outs22
Runs795795
Balls Faced690690
Avg24.8424.84
SR115.21115.21
Fours7272
Fifties44
Sixies3737
Highest100100
Hundreds11

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