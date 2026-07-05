Ishan Aravinda De Silva
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ishan Aravinda De Silva
|Nationality:
|Bulgaria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|34
|34
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|34
|34
|Innings
|34
|34
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|795
|795
|Balls Faced
|690
|690
|Avg
|24.84
|24.84
|SR
|115.21
|115.21
|Fours
|72
|72
|Fifties
|4
|4
|Sixies
|37
|37
|Highest
|100
|100
|Hundreds
|1
|1