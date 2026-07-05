Isma-eel Gafieldien

Isma-eel Gafieldien

batsman

Full name:Isma-eel Gafieldien
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Boland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches42202
Innings400
Overs22.500
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs10800
Wickets300
Avg3600
SR45.6600
Eco4.7200
BB300
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches42202
Innings73202
Not outs520
Runs215957317
Balls Faced485378624
Avg31.7531.838.5
SR44.4872.970.83
Fours252441
Fifties1210
Sixies630
Highest13612611
Hundreds320

Another Players

du Toit, Adrian

du Toit, Adrian

Baron, Jevano

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Oakes, Jason

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Vasconcelos, Ricardo

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Petersen, Keegan

Petersen, Keegan

Malan, Pieter

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Mahima, Siyabonga

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Mgijima, Aviwe

Mgijima, Aviwe

van Zyl, Stiaan

van Zyl, Stiaan

Behardien, Farhaan

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