Isma-eel Gafieldien
batsman
|Full name:
|Isma-eel Gafieldien
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|20
|2
|Innings
|4
|0
|0
|Overs
|22.5
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|108
|0
|0
|Wickets
|3
|0
|0
|Avg
|36
|0
|0
|SR
|45.66
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.72
|0
|0
|BB
|3
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|20
|2
|Innings
|73
|20
|2
|Not outs
|5
|2
|0
|Runs
|2159
|573
|17
|Balls Faced
|4853
|786
|24
|Avg
|31.75
|31.83
|8.5
|SR
|44.48
|72.9
|70.83
|Fours
|252
|44
|1
|Fifties
|12
|1
|0
|Sixies
|6
|3
|0
|Highest
|136
|126
|11
|Hundreds
|3
|2
|0