Siyabonga Mahima

Siyabonga Mahima

bowler

Full name:Siyabonga Mahima
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Boland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4920
Innings6820
Overs122.370.275.0
Balls---
Maidens1710
Runs400352512
Wickets131023
Avg30.7635.222.26
SR56.5342.219.56
Eco3.2656.82
BB924
4w002
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4920
Innings465
Not outs123
Runs602228
Balls Faced634426
Avg205.514
SR95.2350107.69
Fours1103
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest471017
Hundreds000

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