Siyabonga Mahima
bowler
|Full name:
|Siyabonga Mahima
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|9
|20
|Innings
|6
|8
|20
|Overs
|122.3
|70.2
|75.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|17
|1
|0
|Runs
|400
|352
|512
|Wickets
|13
|10
|23
|Avg
|30.76
|35.2
|22.26
|SR
|56.53
|42.2
|19.56
|Eco
|3.26
|5
|6.82
|BB
|9
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|2
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|9
|20
|Innings
|4
|6
|5
|Not outs
|1
|2
|3
|Runs
|60
|22
|28
|Balls Faced
|63
|44
|26
|Avg
|20
|5.5
|14
|SR
|95.23
|50
|107.69
|Fours
|11
|0
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|47
|10
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0