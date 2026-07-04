Keegan Petersen News View all Right now you can get to know cricketer Keegan Petersen: all his past achievements, information about matches played so far, how he trains and what motivates him to set new records in cricket. ‌NZ vs SA | Twitter awestruck after acrobatic Glenn Phillips prowls like Jonty Rhodes to pull off screamer A cricket field has often witnessed a plethora of iconic moments in its rich history and one of them was scripted during the third Day of the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa. Glenn Phillips’ jaw-dropping catch in the third session summoned flashbacks from Jonty Rhodes' glory days. Keegan Petersen Keegan Petersen named ICC Player of the Month for January Keegan Petersen NZ vs SA | Keegan Petersen ruled out of New Zealand tour due to Covid-19 Keegan Petersen IND vs SA | We played the pressure moments pretty well, opines Mark Boucher Keegan Petersen IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Cheteshwar Pujara gives Keegan Petersen a lifeline on Day 4 in Cape Town Test

International career

Keegan Darryl Petersen was born on August 8, 1993, in South Africa. He is a right-handed batsman, sometimes a wicket-keeper, and also bowls leg breaks. Petersen played for several teams in South African domestic cricket, including Boland, Cape Cobras, Knights, and Northern Cape. He started his career with Boland in February 2012.

Petersen made his debut for the South African national team in June 2021. His time in domestic cricket helped him gain the skills needed to make it to the international stage.

2019: December: Keegan Petersen was added to South Africa's Test squad for the series against England.

2020: December: He was named in South Africa's Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka. However, he had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. 2021: January: He was selected for the Test series against Pakistan. May: Petersen was named in South Africa's squad for the series against the West Indies. June 6: He made his Test debut against the West Indies at Gros Islet.

2022: January: Petersen was named the ICC Player of the Month for January 2022. He played in the series against India. In the final match, he scored 82 runs, which helped South Africa complete a comeback. He finished the series with 276 runs and was named player of the series.

2023: February 28: Petersen played against the West Indies for the Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, scoring 58 runs. December 26: He played against India in the Freedom Trophy 2023/24 and scored 7 runs.

2024: February 13-16: Petersen played in the Test match against New Zealand at Hamilton. He scored 2 runs off 6 balls. February: He was ranked 71st in the ICC Test batting rankings with 455 points.



Test Career Stats (as of February 2024):

Matches Played: 14

Runs Scored: 704

Batting Average: 28

Fours Hit: 86

Sixes Hit: 0

Latest Match: Against New Zealand at Hamilton in February 2024.

Leagues Participation

Keegan Petersen has not participated in any leagues.

Domestic career

Keegan Petersen started his domestic career at 18 years old. He debuted in List-A cricket for Boland against Griqualand West on February 5, 2012. He scored 44 runs from 51 balls. A few days later, he played his first-class debut for Boland against North West, where he scored 26 runs in the first innings and 30 runs in the second innings.

In January 2013, Petersen played his first T20 match for Boland against Easterns in the CSA Provincial Pro20 Competition. The match ended without a result due to rain. Petersen had an excellent run in first-class cricket. During the 2013-14 season, he scored 965 runs in the three-day competition, with a high score of 225, making him the top scorer. This performance earned him the title of Three-day Cricketer of the Year at CSA’s annual awards.

In the 2014-15 season, Petersen joined Cape Cobras. However, he only played two first-class matches for them. He spent the winter of 2015 at Lancashire's Read Cricket Club. The following summer, Petersen played more matches, including four first-class games, two one-day games, and three T20 matches. Despite playing more, he still worked to secure a regular place in the team.

In 2018, Petersen was selected for Northern Cape’s squad for the Africa T20 Cup. During the 2018-19 CSA 4-Day Franchise Series, he scored 923 runs in nine matches. In 2021, he joined KwaZulu-Natal for the 2021-22 season.

In February 2022, Petersen helped the Dolphins win against the Knights in the T20 Challenge, scoring 45 runs from 37 balls. Later in the year, he scored 73 runs from 51 balls in another victory over the DP World Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge. However, an injury in the final raised doubts about his participation in South Africa’s Test series in Australia.

In March 2023, Petersen left the Dolphins and returned to Boland for the 2023-2024 season. After the season, he moved to the Titans in May 2024 for the 2024-2025 domestic season.

Records and achievements

Keegan Petersen has earned several notable awards and records in his career:

ICC Player of the Month (January 2022)

CSA Three-day Cricketer of the Year (2013-14)

Player of the Series in India’s tour of South Africa (2022)

Test Career Stats:

Matches Played: 14

Runs Scored: 704

Batting Average: 28

Fours Hit: 86

Sixes Hit: 0

His most recent Test match was against New Zealand in February 2024, where he scored 2 runs off 6 balls. He is ranked 71st in the ICC Test batting rankings with 455 points.

Personal Life

Keegan Petersen is a private person, but some details about his life are known.

Family

Keegan’s father is Dirk Petersen, a teacher. His wife is Kailynne Casey Petersen, and they have a son, Blake Thomas Petersen, born on November 18, 2020.

Finance

As of November 2024, Keegan Petersen’s net worth stands at US $2 million. This includes his assets and investments, after subtracting any liabilities.

Scandals

In 2022, Keegan could not join South Africa’s tour of Australia due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the CSA T20 Challenge final.

Fans

Keegan has 6,000 followers on Instagram.