Jack Perman

Jack Perman

all rounder

Full name:Jack Perman
Nationality:Spain

Teams

2023 Teams

Sporting Alfas

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Overs19.019.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs136136
Wickets55
Avg27.227.2
SR22.822.8
Eco7.157.15
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs4343
Balls Faced3737
Avg14.3314.33
SR116.21116.21
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest3030
Hundreds00

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