Jack Perman
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jack Perman
|Nationality:
|Spain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|19.0
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|136
|136
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|27.2
|27.2
|SR
|22.8
|22.8
|Eco
|7.15
|7.15
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|43
|43
|Balls Faced
|37
|37
|Avg
|14.33
|14.33
|SR
|116.21
|116.21
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|30
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0