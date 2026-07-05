Jack Prestwidge
bowler
|Full name:
|Jack Prestwidge
|Nationality:
|Austria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|25
|Innings
|6
|23
|Overs
|39.0
|59.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|233
|494
|Wickets
|9
|17
|Avg
|25.88
|29.05
|SR
|26
|20.94
|Eco
|5.97
|8.32
|BB
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|25
|Innings
|4
|14
|Not outs
|1
|4
|Runs
|47
|149
|Balls Faced
|72
|124
|Avg
|15.66
|14.9
|SR
|65.27
|120.16
|Fours
|5
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|8
|Highest
|23
|33
|Hundreds
|0
|0