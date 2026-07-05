Jack Prestwidge

Jack Prestwidge

bowler

Full name:Jack Prestwidge
Nationality:Austria

Teams

2023 Teams

Bulawayo Braves

Melbourne Renegades Academies

Northern Suburbs

Victoria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches625
Innings623
Overs39.059.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs233494
Wickets917
Avg25.8829.05
SR2620.94
Eco5.978.32
BB32
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches625
Innings414
Not outs14
Runs47149
Balls Faced72124
Avg15.6614.9
SR65.27120.16
Fours511
Fifties00
Sixies08
Highest2333
Hundreds00

Another Players

Fotia, Matthew

Fotia, Matthew

Bean, Marcus

Bean, Marcus

Alavi, Ejaaz

Alavi, Ejaaz

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Das, Ab

Das, Ab

Blackford, Liam

Blackford, Liam

Webster, Beau

Webster, Beau

Carroll, Connor

Carroll, Connor

Neale, Sam

Neale, Sam

Taylor, Charlie

Taylor, Charlie