Beau Webster News View all For those who want to get to know one of the best cricketers Beau Webster, you can do so right now, as here is all the information about what he faces on the field of play and how he overcomes his opponents. BBL | Twitter impressed as Sydney Sixers knock champions Hobart Hurricanes out to enter final Sydney Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs in the Big Bash League Challenger in Sydney on Friday. Steve Smith’s stroke-filled half-century powered the home side to a commendable 198/8 before a disciplined bowling effort took them to a comfortable win and into the final of the tournament. Beau Webster BBL Knockout | Twitter on edge as Hobart Hurricanes knock out Melbourne Stars in thriller Beau Webster One Day Cup Australia | Tasmania continue on top with four-wicket win over South Australia Beau Webster Sheffield Shield | South Australia edge past Tasmania by three wickets in low-scoring thriller Beau Webster WTC Final | Beau Webster pulls off blinder to end South Africa’s batting in first essay

International career

Beau Jacob Webster was born on December 1, 1993. He is an Australian cricketer who plays for Tasmania at the state level and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL). Webster has also represented Australia in Test cricket. He is an all-rounder, known for being a right-handed batter and for bowling both right-arm medium and off-spin.

Webster's skill set grew during the 2020-21 Sheffield Shield season. He added pace bowling to his game after spending time training during the COVID-19 lockdown. This new skill led people to compare him to former Test players like Colin Miller and Andrew Symonds.

2024

November: Beau Webster was called up to join the Australian squad for the second Test against India as a backup for Mitchell Marsh.

2025

January 3-5: Webster played his first Test for Australia against India at Sydney. He scored the only half-century in the first innings for either team.

January: Webster was named in the Australian squad for a two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

February 6-9: Webster played in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, his last appearance in the series.

Currently, Webster ranks 85th in the ICC Test batting rankings with 381 points.

Leagues Participation

Beau Webster has been a part of the Big Bash League (BBL) since the 2016/17 season.

Big Bash League

Beau Webster started his Big Bash League (BBL) career in 2016 with the Hobart Hurricanes. He played five matches in the 2016-17 season before joining the Melbourne Renegades. Webster had a successful time with the Renegades, earning Player of the Year honors in the 2019-20 season. In 2022, he moved to the Melbourne Stars and continued to perform well, including scoring a half-century against the Perth Scorchers. During the 2023-2024 season, Webster finished second in total runs for the Stars.

Year Team Notes

2016-2017 Hobart Hurricanes Debuted in the BBL, played five matches. 2017-2021 Melbourne Renegades Key player, named Player of the Year in the 2019-20 season. 2022-2024 Melbourne Stars Scored a half-century in 2022 and continued strong performances. 2023-2024 Melbourne Stars Scored 178 runs in 7 matches, with important performances in January. 2025 Hobart Hurricanes Signed a three-year contract in January 2025.

Domestic career

Beau Webster grew up in Snug, Tasmania, and started his cricket career at Kingborough Cricket Club. He played his first first-class match for Tasmania against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield at Hobart in February 2014. He then played his first List A match for Tasmania in the 2016–17 Matador BBQs One-Day Cup on October 3, 2016. His debut in the Big Bash League came for Hobart Hurricanes on January 2, 2017, during the 2016–17 season.

Webster became the captain of Cricket Australia XI for the 2017–18 JLT One-Day Cup. In the first match against South Australia, he scored 121, his first List A century. This helped Cricket Australia XI win their second match in the history of the team. He formed a 229-run partnership with Jake Carder, which was one of the top second-wicket partnerships in Australia’s domestic List A competition. He also scored 52 in the next match against Western Australia, but the team lost by 9 wickets. Webster was the top scorer for Cricket Australia XI in the tournament, with 247 runs at an average of 41.16.

In 2020, Webster started bowling medium pace. He used his height to get extra bounce. He joined Essex in 2023 for the One-Day Cup. There, he was the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for the team. In February 2024, he joined Gloucestershire for the 2024 domestic season. In the 2023–24 Sheffield Shield, he was named Player of the Series, scoring 938 runs at an average of 58.62 and taking 30 wickets at an average of 29.30. He became only the second player in Sheffield Shield history after Garfield Sobers to score 900 runs and take 30 wickets in one season.

On October 25, 2024, Webster took his first List A five-wicket haul, with figures of 6/17. This spell helped Western Australia lose 8 wickets for just 1 run. In January 2025, he signed a contract to play for Warwickshire in the English County Championship for three months.

Webster played his first Test for Australia in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. He scored a half-century on his debut. As of February 2025, he still plays for Tasmania in Australian domestic cricket.

Records and achievements

Beau Webster has had an impressive career with many important achievements:

Sheffield Shield 2023-24: Named Player of the Tournament for scoring over 900 runs and taking 25 wickets. He became the fourth player in the competition's history to achieve both 900 runs and 25 wickets in a single season.

Essex 2023: Played in the One-Day Cup and was the team's leading run scorer and wicket taker.

BBL 09 (2019-2020): Played in all matches for the Melbourne Renegades, scoring 425 runs with an average of 42.5. He was named Melbourne Renegades Player of the Year.

Sheffield Shield Player of the Season 2023-2024: Awarded Player of the Season for scoring 900+ runs and taking 25+ wickets in the 2023-24 season.

Best Bowling Performance (2023-24): Playing for Gloucestershire, Webster took six wickets in a single innings, his best performance in first-class cricket.

Captaincy: Led Cricket Australia XI in the JLT One-Day Cup.

International Recognition: In November 2024, Webster joined the Australian squad for the second Test against India as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh.

Personal life

Beau Webster keeps his personal life fairly private, but here’s what we know about him.

Finance

Beau Webster’s net worth is estimated at 1.5 million US dollars as of 2025. He earned this through his successful career in cricket.

Family

Beau’s mother, Tina Webster, is active on social media. She has an Instagram account under the username @martinawebster and is also on Facebook. Tina is originally from Perth, Western Australia, but now lives in Hobart, Tasmania.

Beau’s father, Rod Webster, is a teacher at Hobart College. He also has an Instagram account (@rod_webster) and is active on Facebook. Rod has lived in Hobart for many years.

Beau’s older brother, Jordan Webster, is a geologist working in Argentina. He used to play cricket for the Tasmanian under-19 team.

Beau is married to Madeline Lodge. She is a student at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia.

Cars and House

Beau lives in Hobart, Tasmania. Details about his car collection are not available, but he owns a house in the area.

Scandals

In 2023, a match in the Big Bash League between the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars caused some controversy. A ball hit the roof of the stadium, and the umpire ruled it as a six. Many fans felt the decision was unfair to the batsman.

In November 2024, there was a row during an unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A. The Indian team accused Australia A of ball tampering, but no fines were given. Beau scored 61 runs during this match.

Fans

Beau has faced some criticism from fans. In 2025, fans commented on his early celebration of a lucky catch. He threw the ball in the air before getting to his feet, which many fans thought was unnecessary. Beau has around 23,000 followers on Instagram.