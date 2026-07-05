Jacob Albin

Jacob Albin

all rounder

Full name:Jacob Albin

Teams

2023 Teams

BS Cc Sofia Spartans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings1818
Overs40.040.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs438438
Wickets99
Avg48.6648.66
SR26.6626.66
Eco10.9510.95
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings1616
Not outs88
Runs130130
Balls Faced168168
Avg16.2516.25
SR77.3877.38
Fours1212
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1919
Hundreds00

Another Players

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D'Souza, Kevin Chris

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