Jacob Albin
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jacob Albin
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|18
|18
|Overs
|40.0
|40.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|438
|438
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|48.66
|48.66
|SR
|26.66
|26.66
|Eco
|10.95
|10.95
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|16
|16
|Not outs
|8
|8
|Runs
|130
|130
|Balls Faced
|168
|168
|Avg
|16.25
|16.25
|SR
|77.38
|77.38
|Fours
|12
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|19
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0