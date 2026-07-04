James Elliott Alton Moniz

James Elliott Alton Moniz

batsman

Full name:James Elliott Alton Moniz
Nationality:Denmark
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Svanholm Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches8
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches8
Innings7
Not outs1
Runs84
Balls Faced77
Avg14
SR109.09
Fours7
Fifties0
Sixies4
Highest47
Hundreds0

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