James Elliott Alton Moniz
batsman
|Full name:
|James Elliott Alton Moniz
|Nationality:
|Denmark
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|Overs
|0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|84
|Balls Faced
|77
|Avg
|14
|SR
|109.09
|Fours
|7
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|4
|Highest
|47
|Hundreds
|0