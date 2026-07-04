Javier Spencer

Javier Spencer

bowler

Full name:Javier Spencer

Teams

2025 Teams

Antigua And Barbuda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches25
Innings45
Overs37.027.0
Balls--
Maidens41
Runs171156
Wickets35
Avg5731.2
SR7432.4
Eco4.625.77
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches25
Innings35
Not outs12
Runs04
Balls Faced832
Avg01.33
SR012.5
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest02
Hundreds00

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