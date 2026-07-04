Javier Spencer
bowler
|Full name:
|Javier Spencer
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|5
|Innings
|4
|5
|Overs
|37.0
|27.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|1
|Runs
|171
|156
|Wickets
|3
|5
|Avg
|57
|31.2
|SR
|74
|32.4
|Eco
|4.62
|5.77
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|5
|Innings
|3
|5
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|0
|4
|Balls Faced
|8
|32
|Avg
|0
|1.33
|SR
|0
|12.5
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0