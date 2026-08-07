Nino Henry

Nino Henry

bowler

Full name:Nino Henry

Teams

2025 Teams

Antigua And Barbuda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches311
Innings410
Overs40.252.0
Balls--
Maidens92
Runs154327
Wickets68
Avg25.6640.87
SR40.3339
Eco3.816.28
BB43
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches311
Innings69
Not outs12
Runs7196
Balls Faced168219
Avg14.213.71
SR42.2643.83
Fours84
Fifties00
Sixies13
Highest3426
Hundreds00

Another Players

Francis, Dahri

Francis, Dahri

Martin, Jedidiah

Martin, Jedidiah

Williams, Glenton

Williams, Glenton

Henry, Bartlete

Henry, Bartlete

Dover, Michael

Dover, Michael

Cornwall, Rahkeem

Cornwall, Rahkeem

Spencer, Javier

Spencer, Javier

Francis, Elroy

Francis, Elroy

Williams, Tyrone

Williams, Tyrone

James, Kofi

James, Kofi