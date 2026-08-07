Nino Henry
bowler
|Full name:
|Nino Henry
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|11
|Innings
|4
|10
|Overs
|40.2
|52.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|9
|2
|Runs
|154
|327
|Wickets
|6
|8
|Avg
|25.66
|40.87
|SR
|40.33
|39
|Eco
|3.81
|6.28
|BB
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|11
|Innings
|6
|9
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|71
|96
|Balls Faced
|168
|219
|Avg
|14.2
|13.71
|SR
|42.26
|43.83
|Fours
|8
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|3
|Highest
|34
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0