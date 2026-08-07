Jeffrey Grzinic
bowler
|Full name:
|Jeffrey Grzinic
|Nationality:
|Croatia
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|0.1
|0.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|4
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|24
|24
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|15
|15
|Balls Faced
|40
|40
|Avg
|7.5
|7.5
|SR
|37.5
|37.5
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0