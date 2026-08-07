Jeffrey Grzinic

Jeffrey Grzinic

bowler

Full name:Jeffrey Grzinic
Nationality:Croatia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Croatia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings11
Overs0.10.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs44
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco2424
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs1515
Balls Faced4040
Avg7.57.5
SR37.537.5
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

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