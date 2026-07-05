Jess T McFadyen

Jess T McFadyen

wicket keeper

Full name:Jess T McFadyen
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Wellington Blaze Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches3141
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches3141
Innings0023
Not outs005
Runs00170
Balls Faced00186
Avg009.44
SR0091.39
Fours0012
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest0030
Hundreds000

Another Players

Bryant, Rachel

Bryant, Rachel

Sims, Gemma

Sims, Gemma

Francis, Hannah R

Francis, Hannah R

King, Caitlin

King, Caitlin

Newton, Thamsyn

Newton, Thamsyn

Molony, Bethany

Molony, Bethany

Knott, Charli

Knott, Charli

Chandler, Kate

Chandler, Kate

Baird, Nicole

Baird, Nicole

Boivin, Olivia Ann

Boivin, Olivia Ann