Jess T McFadyen
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Jess T McFadyen
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|41
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|41
|Innings
|0
|0
|23
|Not outs
|0
|0
|5
|Runs
|0
|0
|170
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|186
|Avg
|0
|0
|9.44
|SR
|0
|0
|91.39
|Fours
|0
|0
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0