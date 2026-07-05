Thamsyn Michelle Moupia Newton

Thamsyn Michelle Moupia Newton

batsman

Full name:Thamsyn Michelle Moupia Newton
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Hinds Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches101566
Innings10829
Overs64.023.060.2
Balls---
Maidens500
Runs275126471
Wickets11919
Avg251424.78
SR34.915.3319.05
Eco4.295.477.8
BB533
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches101566
Innings7846
Not outs1414
Runs5722488
Balls Faced10135504
Avg9.55.515.25
SR56.4362.8596.82
Fours3147
Fifties000
Sixies102
Highest191441
Hundreds000

Another Players

Tomlinson, Kerry-Anne

Tomlinson, Kerry-Anne

Green, Claudia

Green, Claudia

Dodd, Natalie

Dodd, Natalie

Sims, Gemma

Sims, Gemma

Pedersen, Cate

Pedersen, Cate

McLeod, Emma

McLeod, Emma

Armitage, Hollie

Armitage, Hollie

Watkin, Jess

Watkin, Jess

Greig, Mikaela

Greig, Mikaela

Ogden, Jessica Brooke

Ogden, Jessica Brooke