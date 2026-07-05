Thamsyn Michelle Moupia Newton
batsman
|Full name:
|Thamsyn Michelle Moupia Newton
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|15
|66
|Innings
|10
|8
|29
|Overs
|64.0
|23.0
|60.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|275
|126
|471
|Wickets
|11
|9
|19
|Avg
|25
|14
|24.78
|SR
|34.9
|15.33
|19.05
|Eco
|4.29
|5.47
|7.8
|BB
|5
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|15
|66
|Innings
|7
|8
|46
|Not outs
|1
|4
|14
|Runs
|57
|22
|488
|Balls Faced
|101
|35
|504
|Avg
|9.5
|5.5
|15.25
|SR
|56.43
|62.85
|96.82
|Fours
|3
|1
|47
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|2
|Highest
|19
|14
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0