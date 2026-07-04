Leroy St. Aubin Lugg

Leroy St. Aubin Lugg

batsman

Full name:Leroy St. Aubin Lugg

Teams

2023 Teams

Jamaica Scorpions

Pic Liberta Black Hawks

Surrey Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches91
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches91
Innings171
Not outs00
Runs39013
Balls Faced55121
Avg22.9413
SR70.7861.9
Fours391
Fifties30
Sixies220
Highest7913
Hundreds00

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