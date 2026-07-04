Leroy St. Aubin Lugg
batsman
|Full name:
|Leroy St. Aubin Lugg
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|9
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|9
|1
|Innings
|17
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|390
|13
|Balls Faced
|551
|21
|Avg
|22.94
|13
|SR
|70.78
|61.9
|Fours
|39
|1
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|22
|0
|Highest
|79
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0