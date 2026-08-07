Kartik Rajendrakumar Kakade

Kartik Rajendrakumar Kakade

bowler

Full name:Kartik Rajendrakumar Kakade
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break

Teams

2025 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31415
Innings41013
Overs53.052.029.5
Balls---
Maidens1210
Runs149260203
Wickets468
Avg37.2543.3325.37
SR79.55222.37
Eco2.8156.8
BB222
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31415
Innings4128
Not outs013
Runs9112371
Balls Faced17919159
Avg22.7511.1814.2
SR50.8364.39120.33
Fours13117
Fifties001
Sixies312
Highest422853
Hundreds000

Another Players

Pania, Bhanu

Pania, Bhanu

Sopariya, Soyeb

Sopariya, Soyeb

Rathva, Ninad

Rathva, Ninad

Patel, Smit

Patel, Smit

More, Vishant

More, Vishant

Limbani, Raj

Limbani, Raj

Sharma, Shivalik

Sharma, Shivalik

Desai, Harsh

Desai, Harsh

Shah, Pinal

Shah, Pinal

Singh, Abhimanyu

Singh, Abhimanyu