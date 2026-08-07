Kartik Rajendrakumar Kakade
bowler
|Full name:
|Kartik Rajendrakumar Kakade
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|14
|15
|Innings
|4
|10
|13
|Overs
|53.0
|52.0
|29.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|1
|0
|Runs
|149
|260
|203
|Wickets
|4
|6
|8
|Avg
|37.25
|43.33
|25.37
|SR
|79.5
|52
|22.37
|Eco
|2.81
|5
|6.8
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|14
|15
|Innings
|4
|12
|8
|Not outs
|0
|1
|3
|Runs
|91
|123
|71
|Balls Faced
|179
|191
|59
|Avg
|22.75
|11.18
|14.2
|SR
|50.83
|64.39
|120.33
|Fours
|13
|11
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|Sixies
|3
|1
|2
|Highest
|42
|28
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0