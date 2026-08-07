Soyeb Ibrahim Sopariya
bowler
|Full name:
|Soyeb Ibrahim Sopariya
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|3
|Innings
|11
|3
|Overs
|157.5
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|40
|3
|Runs
|468
|65
|Wickets
|19
|4
|Avg
|24.63
|16.25
|SR
|49.84
|31.5
|Eco
|2.96
|3.09
|BB
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|3
|Innings
|11
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|46
|0
|Balls Faced
|180
|0
|Avg
|4.6
|0
|SR
|25.55
|0
|Fours
|8
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0