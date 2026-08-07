Soyeb Ibrahim Sopariya

Soyeb Ibrahim Sopariya

bowler

Full name:Soyeb Ibrahim Sopariya
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches63
Innings113
Overs157.521.0
Balls--
Maidens403
Runs46865
Wickets194
Avg24.6316.25
SR49.8431.5
Eco2.963.09
BB53
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches63
Innings110
Not outs10
Runs460
Balls Faced1800
Avg4.60
SR25.550
Fours80
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest120
Hundreds00

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