Ninad Ashvinkumar- Rathva
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ninad Ashvinkumar- Rathva
|Nationality:
|British Indian Ocean Territory
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|15
|31
|Innings
|12
|12
|27
|Overs
|216.1
|79.0
|78.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|43
|2
|0
|Runs
|592
|359
|497
|Wickets
|30
|14
|33
|Avg
|19.73
|25.64
|15.06
|SR
|43.23
|33.85
|14.18
|Eco
|2.73
|4.54
|6.37
|BB
|6
|3
|3
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|15
|31
|Innings
|12
|12
|18
|Not outs
|2
|2
|2
|Runs
|497
|85
|228
|Balls Faced
|643
|120
|211
|Avg
|49.7
|8.5
|14.25
|SR
|77.29
|70.83
|108.05
|Fours
|66
|7
|28
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|3
|3
|Highest
|143
|30
|42
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0