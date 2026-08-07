Ninad Ashvinkumar- Rathva

Ninad Ashvinkumar- Rathva

all rounder

Full name:Ninad Ashvinkumar- Rathva
Nationality:British Indian Ocean Territory

Teams

2026 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches81531
Innings121227
Overs216.179.078.0
Balls---
Maidens4320
Runs592359497
Wickets301433
Avg19.7325.6415.06
SR43.2333.8514.18
Eco2.734.546.37
BB633
4w300
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches81531
Innings121218
Not outs222
Runs49785228
Balls Faced643120211
Avg49.78.514.25
SR77.2970.83108.05
Fours66728
Fifties000
Sixies433
Highest1433042
Hundreds300

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