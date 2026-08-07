Bhanu Jagdish Pania
batsman
|Full name:
|Bhanu Jagdish Pania
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|19
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|19
|Innings
|10
|14
|Not outs
|1
|4
|Runs
|183
|204
|Balls Faced
|222
|170
|Avg
|20.33
|20.4
|SR
|82.43
|120
|Fours
|17
|14
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|5
|10
|Highest
|55
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0