Bhanu Jagdish Pania

Bhanu Jagdish Pania

batsman

Full name:Bhanu Jagdish Pania
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Baroda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1019
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1019
Innings1014
Not outs14
Runs183204
Balls Faced222170
Avg20.3320.4
SR82.43120
Fours1714
Fifties11
Sixies510
Highest5555
Hundreds00

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